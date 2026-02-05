Alleging ‘breakdown of law and order’ in AP, YSRCP moves NHRC

YSRCP on Wednesday approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking an urgent probe into attacks on the residences of former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh, the murder of a Dalit in Palnadu, and assaults on party leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

A high-level YSRCP delegation met NHRC chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian in New Delhi and submitted a detailed complaint, alleging that the state was witnessing a complete breakdown of law and order under the Chandrababu Naidu-led government. The leaders accused the ruling TDP of encouraging violence against opposition leaders and suppressing dissent through coordinated attacks.

The delegation submitted video and photographic evidence, claiming that TDP workers were behind the incidents and that there were deliberate attempts to physically eliminate YSRCP leaders. They urged the NHRC to intervene immediately to curb what they termed anarchic and unconstitutional governance in the State. The YSRCP leaders alleged that attacks on Dalits had increased and accused the police of acting as mute spectators.

The delegation comprised MPs Y V Subba Reddy, P Midhun Reddy, M Gurumoorthy, Golla Babu Rao, Meda Raghunath Reddy, Subhash Chandra Bose, Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Tanuja Rani, former minister Adimulapu Suresh, MLC Israel and MLA Chandrasekhar and SC Cell president Sudhakar Babu.