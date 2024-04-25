Alliance candidates set to sweep in Anakapalli, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Anakapalli : In the past 10 years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi developed the country at an international level, drawing global attention.

Participating in ‘Vijayibhava’ roadshow organised by the alliance Lok Sabha candidate CM Ramesh in Anakapalli after filing his nomination, Rajnath Singh said by 2027, India will find a place in the third largest economy in the world. “In Andhra Pradesh, about Rs.58,000 crore was invested for various sectors by the Centre. Developed Andhra Pradesh is important to realise the dream of the developed nation. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the country’s fame reached international level. Even unfriendly countries are now scared to look at the nation,” the Defence Minister mentioned, adding that the confidence level for the alliance candidates to win all the seats in the district has gone several notches higher after seeing the enthusiasm among the crowds gathered at the roadshow.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Ramesh mentioned that he is ready for a debate over the development of Anakapalli district and he has no objection if the MLA candidates and regional coordinators from the YSRCP participate for the same. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take up a campaign in Anakapalli either on May 3 or 4.

Further, Ramesh stressed that if industries have to boom and employment opportunities have to be increased, the NDA government should come to power again at the Centre.

Alliance candidates Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, Konathala Ramakrishna, Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, V Anitha, among others were present.