Alur youth leads India to gold at South Asian Sepak Takraw championship in Sri Lanka

Kurnool: Madhu, a young sportsperson from Alur town in Kurnool district, has brought laurels to the region by delivering an outstanding performance at the South Asian Sepak Takraw Championship held in Sri Lanka on the 7th and 8th of this month. Representing India on the international stage, Madhu not only played a key role in the tournament but also captained the Indian team, demonstrating exemplary leadership and skill throughout the competition.

Under his captaincy, the Indian team put up a remarkable show, defeating strong contenders including Pakistan, Nepal, and Afghanistan to secure a place in the finals. In the title clash, India faced host nation Sri Lanka and emerged victorious after a spirited contest. Madhu stated that the team’s coordinated effort, determination, and strategic play were instrumental in clinching the championship. A total of 11 teams participated in the South Asian tournament, making the victory even more significant for the Indian side.

Madhu’s achievement has been widely appreciated by residents of Alur and sports enthusiasts across Kurnool district. Locals expressed pride over the fact that a youth from their town led the national team from the front and played a decisive role in securing the gold medal and championship trophy for India. His accomplishment is being hailed as an inspiration to aspiring athletes in the region, highlighting the growing sporting talent emerging from smaller towns.