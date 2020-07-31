Amaravati: 2.20 lakh new beneficiaries to get pension in August

Amaravati: With 2.20 lakh new pensioners applying for YSR Pension Kanuka in July, the state government is all set to home deliver pensions to 61.28 lakh beneficiaries on August 1. The increase in number of pensions would cost Rs 51.67 crore more to the exchequer.



The 2.68 lakh-strong volunteer force will be delivering the pensions right at the doorstep of beneficiaries. In the month of August, 6,734 pensioners are to avail the pension through portability, and pension of 1,458 have been put on hold as the beneficiaries were stranded in other places due to the lockdown. Also, 1,52,095 beneficiaries who were unable to receive the pension for the past six months will be receiving the entire amount this month.

In addition to these, 1,568 health pensions were also added to the list and the beneficiaries can avail the financial aid from August.

Besides, even the pensions that are being offered through various corporations like Brahmin Corporation, Kapu, SC, ST, BC, EBC, and Minorities Corporations have been brought under YSR Pension Kanuka and the beneficiaries shall receive their pension of Rs 2,250 at the doorstep. Overall the state government is going to spend Rs 1,478.90 crore towards YSR Pension Kanuka for the month of August.

Amidst Covid-19, the officials started using geotagging technology replacing the biometric for safe distribution. To prevent the virus spread, the volunteers have used the photo-identification method instead of a biometric system and a separate app was used to capture the beneficiary picture through geotagging.