Amaravati: All government hospitals to administer Covid vaccination

Amaravati: Starting Tuesday, all government hospitals and those private hospitals linked to the Aarogyasri network are offering coronavirus vaccination in the state. "Even without registering online, one can go to the vaccination centre personally to get vaccinated," said an official.

People over 60 have been advised to carry an Aadhar card or any other identity cards to get inoculated while those between 45 to 59 years with comorbidities should produce a doctor's endorsement. People without any identity cards can produce blood test reports, doctor's prescription or any other supporting document.

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and his wife Nilakshi Goswami got vaccinated at the Mangalagiri All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

On Monday, as many as 30,373 first doses of the vaccine were administered across the 13 districts of the state and 11,773 second doses were also inoculated.

Meanwhile, the upward spiral of coronavirus cases continued as the state added 118 anew in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, pushing the gross up to 8.90 lakh.

The latest bulletin said 89 patients had recovered from the infection while none died in the state in a day. The active cases went up to 1,038 after 8,82,670 total recoveries and 7,176 deaths so far.