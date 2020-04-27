Amaravati: Amit Shah talks to Jagan on AP measures on Covid

Amaravati: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third video conference on Monday with all Chief Ministers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to know about the status of the Covid-19 cases and the measures the Government has been taking to contain the spread of the virus.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister had explained in detail about the various measures being taken up by the State Government and how it was ahead of other States in conducting more number of tests.

AP tops the list in number of cases being tested per million population, he said. It may be mentioned here that during the last video conference itself, Jagan had favoured lifting of lockdown in a phased manner. He felt that while the lockdown should be strictly implemented in red zones, it should be lifted in green zones. Now that the Centre also appears to be in a mood for graded exit, he is likely to reiterate this during the video conference.

The Chief Minister also spoke to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also happens to be the nodal minister for the State.

The CM urged the Union Minister to see that the fishermen who are stuck in Gujarat are brought back to the State at the earliest. The Union Minister assured the CM that she would do all that was possible. The State Government informed the Centre that Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra would coordinate with the Centre on this issue. It is learnt that while the Gujarat government is willing to send them by a special ship to Visakhapatnam, it was waiting for the clearance of the Union Home Ministry.