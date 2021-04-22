Amaravati : Atchannaidu demands Rs 10k aid to private school staff

Amaravati : TDP state president K Atchannaidu demanded that the state government pay Rs 10,000 stipend as corona package to private teachers, non-teaching staff of the schools who lost their jobs due to coronavirus. He also appealed that they be provided interest-free loans through banks and employment in outsourcing opportunities in public sector companies.

In a letter to Chief Minister on Thursday, he said that the teachers, who play a key role in taking the country forward, were facing several problems due to the pandemic. "More than 5 lakh teaching and non-teaching employees are working in private schools in the state.

Schools have been closed rendering most of them jobless. Some teachers have turned vegetable sellers, some as cobblers, while others have become construction workers to feed their families. The government has failed miserably in supporting private school teachers," he said in the letter.

The former minister said that YSRCP government had ignored teachers working in private educational institutions since the first wave of corona last year. So far, 159 private school teachers had died due to lack of livelihood. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to respond.

Atchannaidu added that the Telangana government was distributing 25 kg rice along with Rs 2,000 per month to support private teachers adding that other states too were helping the private teachers.