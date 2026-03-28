Amaravati Bill Set for Centre’s Consideration, says Nara Lokesh

The long-standing uncertainty surrounding Andhra Pradesh’s capital appears to be nearing resolution, with the coalition government accelerating efforts to establish Amaravati as the State’s sole capital.

After nearly five years of political ambiguity, the government is pursuing a strategy to secure firm legal backing for Amaravati, not only at the State level but also through the Central Government. As part of this initiative, a special bill on the development of the capital is being prepared for submission to New Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Minister Nara Lokesh indicated that the Amaravati Capital Bill had already been dispatched to the national capital. He said there was a likelihood of the Union Cabinet taking up the bill for discussion and approval on 1 April, following which it could be introduced in Parliament on 2 April.