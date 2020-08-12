Amaravati: Chandrababu Naidu alleges neglect of Covid patients, cites Ongole incident

Amaravati: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu accused the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government of making life a hell for coronavirus patients by denying them facilities in hospitals.

In a statement on Tuesday, Naidu cited the incident of body of a Covid-19 patient left in the corridor at the Ongole Government General Hospital in Prakasam district for two days, which he described as "inhuman and pathetic".

The TDP chief said nobody was bothered to do anything as dogs began eating the corpse. Condemning the Ongole hospital incident, he said that negligent attitude was continuing even though such tragic incidents involving Covid patients were taking place repeatedly across the state.

He slammed the YSRCP leaders for focusing on harassing political opponents instead of using the government resources to rescue the people from the coronavirus threat.

He criticised the latest cases filed against TDP activist Rakesh at Chandragiri in Chittoor district. The TDP supremo said that it was false case and he had written a letter to DGP to release the innocent activist immediately without harassing him.

He said their party activist was now being implicated for putting some posts on social media against the ruling party.

The YSRCP leaders got the neighbours of Rakesh to file a complaint about a clash that never happened. Based on this, Rakesh was arrested on false charges.

This was nothing but vindictiveness. The false cases should be immediately withdrawn, he said.