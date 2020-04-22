Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials of health to Pay special attention on Guntur, Krishna, and Kurnool

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials of health, medical and family welfare department to lay special focus on Guntur, Krishna and Kurnool districts where the Covid-19 positive cases are very high in the state, when compared with other districts.

During a review meeting held at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Tuesday, he suggested to conduct more tests in these three districts to get accurate results, which would help the doctors in preventing the further spread of the virus. When the officials informed that they have started distribution of the masks to all the 5.3 crore people, the Chief Minister asked them to distribute free masks at the hot spots and red zones on first priority and then to the rest of the state.

K S Jawahar Reddy, special chief secretary for health, informed that they had increased the number of tests per day in the state. On Monday alone, the government conducted 5,022 test. This was in addition to the tests being conducted by using the newly imported papid test kits.Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed the officials to upgrade the Government General Hospital, Kurnool as Covid-19 hospital for the district.

The officials informed that they had shifted the existing patients to other hospitals and only patients affected with coronavirus would be accommodated there. Officials informed Jagan that sufficient Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and masks were being provided to the medical staff.

They further said that they placed additional stock of the PPEs and masks wherever the positive cases were prevalent in the state. Out of the 32,000 symptomatic and asymptomatic people identified during the survey, the government conducted tests on more than 2,000 so far. The samples of remaining persons also will be tested as early as possible, officials informed.

They told the Chief Minister that there were about 7,100 people stationed in quarantine centres in the state. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister asked the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to provide assistance to the AP fishermen stranded in that state, due to the lockdown. Reacting to it, the Gujarat Chief Minsiter assured Jagan that the government would provide all kinds of assistance to the stranded fishermen.