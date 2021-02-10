Amaravati : CM involved in Visakha Steel privatisation deal, alleges Buddha Venkanna

Amaravati : TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna on Tuesday accused the ruling YSRCP leaders of deliberately making vague statements on the Visakha Steel privatisation move in order to create confusion among the people of the State.

Venkanna asserted that it was at the instance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy only that the steel plant came up for sale now. The Chief Minister was a party to the dubious privatisation deal going by how he had already held talks with the representatives of the South Korean company, Posco.

In a statement here, the TDP leader said that the Jagan regime would not be able to betray all sections of Andhra Pradesh all the time. It was true that the market values of the thousands of acres of Visakha Steel would cost several lakhs of crores rupees. Not surprisingly, the YSRCP leaders' eyes have fallen on these precious, prime lands.

The general public would not take kindly to this daylight betrayal by the ruling party.

Venkanna demanded the YSRCP to make its stand clear on the steel plant privatisation deal. The Chief Minister cannot escape from the blame in this arbitrary plan.

The ruling party ministers and MLAs owed an explanation to the people of North Andhra who considered the project a matter of great pride. The Jagan regime forgot the fact that the people of Andhra Pradesh waged a relentless decade long agitation and 32 persons sacrificed their lives for the sake of establishment of the steel plant.

The TDP leader termed the resignation by their party Vizag North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao as an issue of purely personal matter and nothing to do with the party leadership. However, the matter would be discussed within the party.

There was an overwhelming sentiment for the steel plant all over the State. It was the duty of the YSRCP government to set aside its narrow selfish interests and start accepting the demands of the people.

Venkanna deplored that all the landmarks and assets of the State were being robbed and destroyed since the YSRCP came to power in the State. The demolition of the State's overall wealth began with the destruction of the Praja Vedika in Amaravati Capital City area.