 CM Jagan says Coronavirus spread in declining is State

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that Covid-19 infection spread is declining, with the positivity rate coming down to 8.3 per cent from 12 per cent in the last couple of weeks.

During the videoconference with district collectors and SPs as part of the Spandana review here on Tuesday, he said that the number of tests has increased while the number of cases has decreased. Reiterating that we have to live with Covid by taking precautionary measures, he instructed authorities to be vigilant and to make best use of 104 call centre in creating awareness among the public and to also provide information related to the availability of beds, test results, and hospitals.

The Chief Minister stated that AP is the only state offering Covid treatment under Aarogyasri scheme and ordered the authorities to display the list of Covid hospitals including those empanelled hospitals in the village and ward secretariats.

He further directed the officials to ensure standards in all 240 COVID hospitals and monitor if sanitation, staff and infrastructure are in place, proper food is being provided to patients and conduct periodical inspection drives. The state government had recruited 30,000 medical staff and equipped 37,000 beds in hospitals across the state. He said home isolation kits should be given to every patient who is in home isolation and Asha workers, ANM and PHC doctor must be in contact with them and follow up their treatment.

On YSR Health Clinics, the Chief Minister instructed the collectors to speed up the works for setting up the clinics and accelerate the tender process. He told the authorities not to delay the works and start the construction work at the earliest.

With regard to the setting up of 16 new medical colleges in the state, the officials were told to expedite the land identification process for the medical colleges at Amalapuram, Madanapalle, Piduguralla, Adoni, Eluru and Pulivendula. The officials were also informed to accelerate the process of identifying additional land for expanding the existing medical colleges in Kakinada, Anantapur and Ongole.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botch Satyanarayana and others took part.