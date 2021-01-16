Amaravati: DGP Gautam Sawang condemns 'false campaign' by some political parties

Amaravati: Director general of police D Gautam Sawang said that people of some political parties were resorting to false propaganda regarding attacks on temples to disturb the functioning of the government.

Speaking to media persons at Mangalagiri on Friday, the DGP said that there was no truth in the campaign of some political leaders that there was no safety and security to temples and reiterated that there was no increase in cases of attacks on temples during last year.

"Of the 44 cases of attacks on temples, 29 cases have been solved and 81 persons were nabbed. Twenty-one people from different political parties, including 17 from TDP and 4 from BJP, are involved in nine cases of attacks on temples. Of them, 15 have been arrested so far. Police detected a conspiracy by some political parties to disturb communal harmony," he said.

As part of providing additional security to temples, the DGP said 44,521 cameras were arranged in 13,296 temples and 18,050 village protection committees were formed. As many as 4,643 persons were bound over and 337 persons were arrested related to communal incidents, he added.

Sawang said SIT was formed to investigate the cases of attacks on temples and a phone number: 9392903400 was allotted to receive information from public. Appealing to political parties not to instigate people with communal feelings and spread rumours on social media. He warned of stern action on those who spread false rumours.