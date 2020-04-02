Amaravati: Don't stigmatise any community said Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called upon the people not to stigmatise Corona positive people of any strata or community of society as they are "just victims" of the ailment and nothing more.

Going on air to address the issue of mounting local infection cases, the Chief Minister said COVID-19 positive was like any other infection that could be cured with timely intervention.

Trying to reassure the people, he urged all those who attended the Delhi event to come forward without any hesitation as well their family members and get tested for the virus.

Jagan said that of the 87 cases that tested positive in the state, 70 have a Delhi-connect. Disclosing that 1,085 people had attended the Delhi event, between March 15-17, he said 585 people have been tested so far.

While 70 positive cases have been identified from the tests, results of 500 cases are awaited.

Stating that 21 persons, who had visited the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, were yet to be traced, the CM requested these people or their family members or people who came in contact with them, to voluntarily come forward for medical tests.

Bringing attention to the impact of the coronavirus on state finances, the Chief Minister thanked all the people's representatives and government officials and employees for offering to defer their salaries. On Tuesday, the government had issued orders deferring the disbursal of salaries and pensions for the people's representatives, government officers, employees and other categories.