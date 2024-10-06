Live
- Hyderabad Toofans eye success in new era of Hockey India League
- I Will Usher in Indiramma Rajyam with Development” - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
- UFC 307: Pereira extends dominance with record-setting win over Rountree Jr
- BJP will win in Haryana, says Manoj Tiwari, dismissing Kejriwal's 'double-engine' remarks
- Islamabad tense as PTI continues protest amid uncertainty over KP CM's whereabouts
- Rajanth Singh lauds armed forces for rescuing 2 foreign mountaineers from U'khand
- BJP's double-engine means inflation, corruption: Arvind Kejriwal in AAP's Janta ki Adalat
- Medvedev beats Arnaldi under roof in Shanghai, doubles matches cancelled due to rain
- Gujarat: Cotton cultivation rises by 9 lakh hectares in two decades
- Kiran Choudhary dismisses Haryana exit polls, says BJP will form govt
Just In
Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 Set for January 22-23
The Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 is scheduled to take place on January 22 and 23 at the CK Convention in Mangalagiri.
The Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 is scheduled to take place on January 22 and 23 at the CK Convention in Mangalagiri. This two-day event aims to bring together experts and enthusiasts in the drone technology sector.
Organizers are inviting specialists in drone technology to participate in discussions, while a drone hackathon will also be held for aspiring developers. Attractive cash prizes await the winners, with the first prize being ₹3 lakh, the second prize ₹2 lakh, and the third prize ₹1 lakh.
In addition to competitions, a large-scale drone exhibition will showcase how drone technology can address various challenges and provide innovative solutions. State Investment and Infrastructure Secretary S. Suresh Kumar announced that all arrangements for the summit are underway.
Prominent guests, including Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Ramamohan Naidu, are expected to attend. Invitations have also been extended to numerous national-level technical experts.
K. Dinesh Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of the AP Drones Corporation, emphasized the significance of hosting this prestigious event and the potential it holds for the future of drone technology in the region.