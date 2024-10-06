Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 Set for January 22-23

The Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 is scheduled to take place on January 22 and 23 at the CK Convention in Mangalagiri. This two-day event aims to bring together experts and enthusiasts in the drone technology sector.

Organizers are inviting specialists in drone technology to participate in discussions, while a drone hackathon will also be held for aspiring developers. Attractive cash prizes await the winners, with the first prize being ₹3 lakh, the second prize ₹2 lakh, and the third prize ₹1 lakh.

In addition to competitions, a large-scale drone exhibition will showcase how drone technology can address various challenges and provide innovative solutions. State Investment and Infrastructure Secretary S. Suresh Kumar announced that all arrangements for the summit are underway.

Prominent guests, including Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Ramamohan Naidu, are expected to attend. Invitations have also been extended to numerous national-level technical experts.

K. Dinesh Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of the AP Drones Corporation, emphasized the significance of hosting this prestigious event and the potential it holds for the future of drone technology in the region.



