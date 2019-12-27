Amaravati farmer' protests continues for tenth day, the agitation turns violent in West Godavari

The protests in Amaravati over AP's three capitals proposal continues for the tenth consecutive day. The farmers are supported by various parties, public groups, lawyers and students. However, there is a great excitement over the decision of the state cabinet to be revealed on the capital issue today. On the other hand, farmers are warning that the government's decision against Amaravati will only exacerbate the struggle.

Concerns continue to mount to remain Amaravati as capital. Farmers protested by lying on the road at the main junction of Malkapuram and Velagapudi while police set up a huge security. A thorough inspection of the flow towards the Secretariat in made and Section 144 was imposed in villages at Mandhadam. On the other hand, the ten-day farmers' relay hunger strike at Velagapudi continues.

A massive security was set up in the capital in view of the cabinet meeting. About 700 police were deployed in Tulluru. Picketing was set up in every village. The police were heavily deployed at the secretariat to avoids disturbances to employees and ministers. The Tulluru DSP said that they had refused permission to open shops in Madhadam in Amaravati.

Farmers smashed the bus mirrors of SRM Varsity after the college did not shut the campus in support to the agitation. This caused a tense atmosphere in the city.