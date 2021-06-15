Amaravati farmers knock High Court door for annuity

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The farmers of Amaravati, who gave their lands for the construction of the capital city, and have been waiting since April this year for the annuity from the state government, filed a writ petition in the High Court here on Monday.

It may be recalled that the last year also, the farmers filed a writ petition in the High Court forcing the government to pay the annuity due to them.

The farmers appealed to the High Court to instruct the state government to pay the annuity with an interest of 12 per cent for the delay in the payment.

Advocate for the petitioners Karumanchi Indraneel, who filed the writ petition, said that the state government was deliberately delaying the payment of annuity to the farmers. The desperate farmers are compelled to move the judiciary to get their due amount.