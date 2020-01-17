Amaravati: High Court fumes over AP government on imposing Section 144 and police act 30

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Friday heard the arguments from the government on the petition filed by Amaravati farmers, women and lawyers against the implementation of Section 144 and Police Act 30 in the capital villages. The advocate general argued on behalf of the government for about an hour. He told the court that the section 144 was imposed in Amaravati since 2014, which was extended by the present govt. Speaking of attacks on farmers, the AG said that the farmers were blocked and held to prevent the violence and safeguard the law and order situation.

However, the High Court has expressed outrage over the implementation of section 144 in the capital. The judges asked the AG for an explanation of 610 cases filed against farmers and women to which AG replied that they were arrested for holding a rally at Benz Circle in Vijayawada.

The Court also questioned why the women were treated in such a shabby manner. However, the AG reiterated that all these happenings are to be part of safeguarding law and order issue and sought time to submit the detailed affidavit. Later the court adjourned the hearing to Monday.