Amaravati: Inter exams as per schedule from May 5 says Minister Audimulapu Suresh

Amaravati: Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh said Intermediate examinations will be held as per schedule from May 5.

At a review meeting conducted with officials through video-conference, the Minister asked the officials to get prepared to conduct the examinations taking Covid precautions. He said some States postponed the examinations and no State cancelled the Intermediate examinations.

Stating that some political parties are trying to create panic among parents and students on the examinations, the Minister asked the officials to conduct the examinations from May 5 to 23.

He congratulated the officials for successfully completing practical examinations.

The Minister said as per the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy priority should be given for safety of students and at the same time conducting the examinations following Covid guidelines.

Principal Secretary of School Education B Rajasekhar and others were present.