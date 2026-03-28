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Amaravati Is AP’s Sole Capital, Says Pawan Kalyan

  • Created On:  28 March 2026 4:37 PM IST
Amaravati Is AP’s Sole Capital, Says Pawan Kalyan
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Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday asserted that the state has only one capital—Amaravati—and emphasised that true development would be possible only under leadership like that of N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly, he noted that farmers had voluntarily pooled around 33,000 acres of land for the capital’s construction. Highlighting the need for political stability, he said his party had never viewed Telangana as separate in sentiment, but rather believed in a unified “Telugu land”.

He added that his alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was formed out of an unconditional commitment to safeguard the state.

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Pawan KalyanAmaravati statementAndhra Pradesh sole capitalN. Chandrababu Naidu leadershipAP political stabilityTelugu Desam Party alliance
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