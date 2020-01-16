Amaravati is not part of our agenda: GVL Narasimha Rao on Jana Sena-BJP meeting

Ahead of Jana Sena - BJP meeting, the Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao responded on the agenda to be discussed by the two parties in the meeting. He made clear that the two parties would collaborate and work together in the coming days. However, GVL asserted that Local Body elections and Amaravati issues are not part of their agenda.

"Two parties would discuss on the strategies to be followed and come up with concrete agenda to take the joint venture forward till 2024 elections, " GVL opined. Meanwhile, the Jana Sena and BJP leaders meeting have begun in Vijayawada. It is known fact that the Jana Sena chief had preliminary talks with BJP leader JP Nadda on Monday.

The BJP and Jana Sena have expressed their concerns over Amaravati and demanded to retain Amaravati as capital. It is likely that Jana Sena and BJP would hold a joint press meet in the afternoon to reveal the details of the meeting and future course of action.