Amaravati is sole capital of state, asserts Pawan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Saturday asserted that the state would have only one capital, Amaravati, while strongly backing the resolution seeking statutory recognition for it.

Participating in the Assembly debate, he said Andhra Pradesh’s development was tied to stable leadership and credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for providing that direction. “Andhra Pradesh has only one capital, and that is Amaravati,” he said.

Pawan noted that over 33,000 acre was voluntarily pooled by farmers for the capital and alleged that the project was “deliberately targeted” during the previous YSRCP regime. He criticised the three-capitals proposal as divisive and accused the earlier government of harassing farmers who had contributed land.

He stressed that political stability was critical for growth and said his party aligned with the TDP “without conditions” in the interest of the state. He also criticised the handling of bifurcation, alleging that Andhra Pradesh was left without a clear capital framework.

BJP floor leader in Assembly P Vishnu Kumar Raju, speaking in the debate, said Amaravati must be viewed in the context of farmers’ sacrifices and accused the previous government of reversing development momentum.

He alleged that the 2019–2024 period under Jagan Mohan Reddy would be remembered for “destruction,” claiming industries and investments had been driven away. Raju said the current coalition, with support from the Centre, was reviving Amaravati while pursuing decentralised development. He cited investments and infrastructure projects across regions, including the Bhogapuram airport, a refinery at Ramayapatnam, and expansion in ports, roads, and railways.

Finance minister Payyavula Keshav accused the YSRCP leadership of pursuing “politics of reversal” and ignoring long-term state interests. He alleged that key decisions of Naidu government were rolled back during the previous regime.

Keshav claimed that no major new projects were initiated or completed under YSRCP and criticised the three-capital proposal as lacking vision.

He said Amaravati, based on an international master plan, had the potential to generate large-scale employment and act as a growth engine, similar to Hyderabad. “A capital is not just buildings—it must drive economic growth,” he said.