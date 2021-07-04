Amaravati land scam: CID seeks AP High Court permission to question former minister Narayana

The CID is investigating allegations of irregularities in the land deal in the capital Amaravati. Former CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sridhar was questioned by CID officials in the case who gave an explanation to the authorities on the disappearance of revenue records. He appears to have revealed key facts during the CID investigation. Sridhar said the Tulluru mandal records were secretly leaked in October 2014, just before the land pooling in 2015.

According to Sridhar, GO 41 was brought in on the acquisition of assigned lands and all this was overseen by former minister Narayana. Sridhar said he had brought to the notice of former minister Narayana over the issues that were contrary to the AP Assigned Land Act 1977. The CID opined that the inquiry reveals that the land deal was done on Narayana's orders.

Sridhar revealed that Narayana had told him as a minister that the decisions would be implemented only by the ministers and other officials in the government. With this, the CID submitted counter-file in the High Court seeking permission for his trial.

An in-depth investigation is underway based on preliminary reports on insider trading allegations. The capital matter is known in advance and is investigated in terms of who bought the lands. Allegations were heard that some celebrities had bought lands before the announcement of the capital. The Cabinet sub-committee also submitted a list of leaders involved in the Amaravati land irregularities. The CID registered cases as per the report of the Cabinet Sub-Committee.