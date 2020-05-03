Amaravati: Liquor sale from today, but at a higher price

Amaravati: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to open liquor shops in the State from Monday but the guzzlers will now have to burn a bigger hole in their pocket as the prices are likely to be increased by 25 per cent as Prohibition Tax. This move, the government, says has been taken to discourage people from buying liquor in big quantities and to prepare them for eventual complete prohibition of consumption of alcohol in the State.

This decision was taken on Sunday at a review meeting chaired by CM Y S Jagan. Apart from the hike in liquor prices, the government would further reduce the number of liquor outlets. Since the YSRCP govt came to power in the State the number of outlets have been reduced from 4,380 to 3,500. According to an official, liquor shops will open in all green zones between 11 am and 7 pm from Monday onwards. Following the guidelines issued by the Centre, physical distance will be maintained at the outlets. "Only 5 persons will be allowed to be at the outlet at any given point of time. No permission has been accorded to open bars," said the official. Rajat Bhargav, Spl CS of Industry and Commerce, said that the salespersons were instructed to wear masks and to keep sanitisers in the shops.



