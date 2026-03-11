Amaravati Meteorological Department Issues Heat Alert for Andhra Pradesh

The Amaravati Meteorological Department has issued an alert for Andhra Pradesh, warning that maximum temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days. Temperatures are likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next few days, prompting officials to advise caution among residents.

The department forecasts continued dry weather across north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema for the next three days. Winds blowing from the southwesterly direction in the lower troposphere are contributing to the dry conditions. Despite no significant change in maximum temperatures expected over the next two days, authorities warn of a gradual increase in heat, with a risk of heatwaves.

Officials have urged people to take precautions against the intense sun, including avoiding outdoor activities in the afternoon unless necessary. They recommend staying hydrated with cold drinks and taking measures to prevent sunburn. The department has advised the public to stay alert and prioritize safety during this period of rising temperatures.