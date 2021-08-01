Amaravati: Minister Perni Nani slams Naidu's 'love' for downtrodden

Amaravati: Minister for transport Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for "shedding crocodile tears" on BC, SC, ST and Minorities while in opposition and abandoning them when in power.

He said Naidu has no moral right to speak on the downtrodden communities. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Perni Nani said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is upholding social justice, creating a golden era in the history of Andhra Pradesh by giving a prominent role to the BC, SC, ST and Minorities on all fronts of governance by following 50 per cent reservation system.

During the rule of Chandrababu, all the Rajya Sabha seats were given to the upper castes, where even the two Union Cabinet ministries were offered to upper castes leaving BCs behind.

The minister said that Chandrababu Naidu uses BCs only during the elections as a vote bank and abandons them after gaining power. He said that the two-year governance of Jagan Mohan Reddy has been flawless, where even the opposition doesn't have anything to criticise, so they were creating scenes to irk the government and added that people were watching the degraded politics of TDP leaders and hating them even more.

Reacting on chaos in Mylavaram, he said that TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao had tried to create turmoil in Mylavaram, and those who were attacked by his men filed complaints and the police registered cases based on the complaint of the victims.

He said that Devineni Uma has been involved in illegal mining during TDP regime, but now he is trying to rub that on YSRCP MLA to divert the attention of people and gain sympathy.

He clarified that the TDP government had issued GO stating that all those forest lands as revenue lands permitting mining activity in Kondapalli.

Although the previous government had completely ignored the illegal mining activity without taking any action against it, the state government has been working efficiently leaving no one behind.