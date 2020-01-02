Amaravati: Police blocks the way to AP secretariat in the wake of farmers protest

The protests by farmers in the Amaravati region demanding the continuation of Amaravati as the capital has reached 16th day. As part of the agitation, a tent was laid on the road at Mandadam. The farmers blocked the road leading to the secretariat in Velagapudi. The farmers alleged that the GN Rao's report was in line with Jagan's ideas. It is questioned as to why the govt is wasting time with bogus committees. Farmers questioned why do ministers are speaking unnecessarily on the capital. About 7,000 policemen assisted Chief Minister Jagan's while going to secretariat

Relay hunger strikes continues in Velagapudi village in Tulluru Mandal. A large number of women were involved in the the protests at Mandadam, Tulluru and Pedaparimi villages and chanted slogans against three capitals.

Earlier on Wednesday TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu participated in Mahadharna at Errabaalem in solidarity to farmers and alleged YSRCP government for its decision of shifting capital from Amaravati. He said that he won't allow govt to shift the capital