Amaravati secretariat towers construction progressing rapidly: Minister Narayana

P. Narayana, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, has announced that construction of five iconic towers at the Secretariat in Amaravati is progressing at a rapid pace. The towers are being designed to accommodate all state-level officials.

Speaking on Wednesday after performing special rituals and inaugurating the installation of a corner node for HOD Tower-3, the Minister said the structures are being built using advanced diagrid technology. He noted that work had been delayed for four months last year due to heavy rainfall.

Narayana stated that construction of iconic buildings, residential quarters for public representatives and officials, and key infrastructure projects is now moving swiftly. He highlighted that N. Chandrababu Naidu has introduced a unique financial model for the development of Amaravati.

Emphasising the funding approach, the Minister said that not a single rupee of public tax revenue is being spent on the capital city, reiterating that Amaravati is being developed as a self-financing city. He also criticised what he described as “malicious propaganda” being spread against the project.

Referring to a recent fire incident in Amaravati on Monday night, Narayana said the Chief Minister has reviewed the situation and an inquiry is underway. He added that strict action would be taken if any deliberate wrongdoing is established.

Officials, including AGICL Managing Director Srinivas and several engineers, were present at the event.