Amaravati: Special isolation room for Covid+ve candidates

Amaravati: An isolation room will be arranged at each examination centre for the benefit of the Covid-19 positive candidates for the village and ward secretariat exams, said Peddireddy panchayat raj and rural development minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Addressing a joint press conference with municipal administration and urban development minister Botcha Satyanarayana and other officials at Tadepalli on Wednesday, Ramachandra Reddy said that government was observing all the Covid protocols during he exams.

The district collectors were asked to arrange exam centres accommodating only 14 to 16 candidates in each room. Temperatures of everyone would be checked and masks made mandatory for all entering the examination centre.

In addition, the government will provide at least 5 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits for each examination centre for seven days. Apart from that, 100 additional masks will be distributed to each examination centre by the government for each exam.

The ministers said a total of 10,56,931 candidates had applied for the 16,208 vacancies in both village and ward secretariats.

Of the total vacancies, 14,062 were at the village secretariats and 2,146 in ward secretariats. Highest number of applications were received for panchayat secretary posts, for which 4,56,997 candidates applied.

The exams will be conducted from September 20 to September 26. The government is conducting 14 exams for 19 category posts.

The ministers said that already, OMR sheets and question papers were sent to the strong rooms in all the 13 districts.

Ramachandra Reddy said some candidates complaining that they could not download the hall tickets.

He said that whoever did not qualify the minimum educational and other criteria to appear for the exams would not get the hall tickets.

He informed that already, more than 65 per cent candidates had downloaded their hall tickets.