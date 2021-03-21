Amaravati : State government accused of being 'indifferent' to the woes of poor says TDP spokesperson Syed Raffi

Amaravati : TDP spokesperson Syed Raffi on Saturday slammed the YSRCP government for 'turning indifferent' to the problems of the poor and middle class sections in the wake of unchecked rise in prices of essential commodities and rising poverty levels.

Raffi deplored that many sections of society were right now suffering from near starvation in view of the soaring prices of commodities. The Chief Minister promised to set up Rs 5,000 crore price stabilisation fund before the elections but now he did not bother to fulfill the promise in the past 21 months.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader deplored that the entire YSRCP government was busy targeting and harassing the Opposition leaders with false cases and false arrests. The Chief Minister was putting all his focus on bringing huge loans and using them to suppress the TDP in the State.

There was no plan before the ruling party leaders to mitigate the suffering of the people due to the price rise.

Raffi said that Marketing Minister Kodali Nani was solely focusing on encouraging gambling dens, selling sand and using abusive language against former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He did not hold any review on the rising prices even for a day.

The Chief Minister and his Ministers would address the people's issues only at the time of elections. It was clear now that Jagan Reddy would give his attention to price rise only when women would come on to the roads in protest.

The TDP leader asked why the farmers were not getting remunerative prices for their crops while the same crop based essential commodities were selling at very high prices in the market. The Chief Minister was not following practical policies and not at all focusing his attention on wealth creation.

Raffi accused the Chief Minister of following double standards as he was not at all trying to control the prices of petrol and diesel. The fuel prices were touching nearly Rs 100 per litre in AP but the State government was not reducing the tax on it from its end.