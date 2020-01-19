Amaravati: TDLP meeting commences at party office in Mangalagiri a while ago

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Legislature party (TDLP) meeting commenced at party headquarters at Atmakuru in Mangalagiri on the national highway in Sunday. The leaders from all the regions are arriving to participate in the crucial meeting. They are discussing on the strategy to be implemented in the Assembly Special session, which will commence from tomorrow.

After the TDLP meeting, the Standing Committee will reportedly meet with the top leaders in the afternoon to finalise the strategy to be followed in the state assembly to stall the government from mooting three capitals. The TDP also issued the whip stating all the legislatures to attend the assembly sessions. Gannavaram constituency MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and Guntur western constituency Maddali Giridhar have also been brought under the whip.