Amaravati: TDP chief to meet president in New Delhi on October 25

Amaravati: The TDP on Friday declared a direct war against the menace of ganja and political fight against the YSRCP's two-and-half years rule ahead of the general elections.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu during his one-hour long speech on the conclusion of his 36-hour deeksha at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, said that it was time for the party to change its attitude. He said that henceforth the party would go aggressive against all those who try to attack them verbally or otherwise.

In his bid to enthuse the cadre, Naidu said that they should not stop at this point but should take on the ruling party. He said there was no need for them to fear the false cases that would be foisted against them in a bid to silence the TDP. Claiming that the TDP would come to power in 2024, Naidu said that he would constitute a commission and see that all the police officials who misused their power were punished.

He indicated that gone were the days when the TDP used to show another cheek if it was hit on one cheek. He said he would be meeting the President of India on Monday and would submit a detailed memorandum to him along with all available evidence and would urge him to recommend the President's rule in the State. During his visit to New Delhi, Naidu is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Naidu said that the State-sponsored terrorism of Jagan Mohan Reddy regime would come to an end only when Article-356 was invoked in AP. Taking potshots at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu said when he started his political career, Jagan was still a kid. He is a man who used his sister to counter the TDP and once in power, he had ignored her.

When he went to Jail, it was his mother who had taken care of the party but later he sidelined her and now again since things were going wrong for him, he was trying to drag her name into this episode.

Referring to police and the way they were behaving, Naidu said that even when he made a complaint to the police, they send him a notice saying provide evidence. "Remove your shirts and leave the job of investigation also to us," he quipped.

The TDP chief said the YSRCP has been indulging in targeted attacks on all sections from the opposition TDP leaders to common public, employees, farmers and Constitutional institutions like courts and the Election Commission.

He demanded that a CBI inquiry be ordered into the latest attack on the TDP office which was like a temple for over 70 lakh devoted activists of the party. Still police did not register a case nor did they arrest anyone but on the other hand arrested party spokesperson Pattabhiram, he added.

Naidu asked why the YSRCP government was complacent without taking any action against the rising ganja and drug menace in the State. The value of seized heroin at Mundra port was estimated to be Rs 21,000 crore and it was being smuggled by a Vijayawada-based firm. Over Rs 8,000 crore worth of ganja was being cultivated in 25,000 acres in Paderu Agency area.

He said the State government was totally depending on liquor mafia, drugs and rowdyism to perpetrate its crimes and atrocities on all sections of the people. But, the TDP would not keep silent and it would continue its battle for dharma and justice.