Amaravati: TDP seeks a halt to distribution of aid by ruling party nominees

Amaravati: The TDP on Sunday appealed to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to intervene and stop the YSRCP leaders and candidates contesting local body polls from unlawfully visiting poor people's houses in the name of distributing Rs 1,000 assistance towards COVID-19 lockdown relief.

In a letter to the Governor, TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, TDLP Deputy Leader K Atchannaidu and MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu alleged that the YSRCP leaders were seeking votes while distributing the cash of Rs 1,000 to beneficiaries on behalf of the government as a relief during the lockdown period.

The TDP leaders complained to the Governor that the YSRCP activists were going in large numbers during the door-to-door money distribution programme thereby violating the norm of social distance and other lockdown norms.

The TDP leaders further said that the YSRCP leaders were organising brief public meetings and social gatherings in violation of the ban imposed by the Government of India to eradicate COVID-19.

As there is a serious threat of spread of the virus, the Central government has imposed nationwide lockdown until April 14. Moreover, AP was also witnessing a steady rise in the number of virus positive cases, they pointed out.

The TDP leaders complained to the Governor that the YSRCP Ministers and MLAs are conducting crowd-based activities which would only catalyse the spread of the epidemic posing a serious threat to people's lives.

They alleged that instead of village volunteers distributing cash to beneficiaries, the YSRCP leaders and candidates contesting polls were taking up the job. The ruling party leaders were also holding public meetings at open spaces, the TDP leaders said.