Amaravati to be most livable city in three years: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday that state capital Amaravati will take shape and emerge as the most livable city in the next three years.

He claimed that there is no possibility of such a remarkable city coming up anywhere in the world.

Addressing a meeting of ministers and secretaries at the Secretariat, he said Amaravati works have been expedited.

He lashed out at the previous government of YSR Congress for calling Amaravati a graveyard and a desert and for insulting farmers who gave their lands for the state capital development.

The Chief Minister said the foundation stone was laid for the Quantum valley in Amaravati and exuded confidence that quantum computers will be developed here in two years.

He noted that Google and other companies are setting up Data centres in Visakhapatnam with a capacity of 5 Gigawatts.

The Chief Minister advised the officials to maintain team spirit in an effective manner and adopt best practices to get good results and benefit society. He said technology should be adopted and stressed the need for revamping of outdated Acts. He said the Government of India was also considering to review the old Acts and remove unnecessary clauses to benefit society. He said Andhra Pradesh should be a role model in reviewing the Acts and in bringing reforms.

Highlighting the achievements of the coalition government for the past 19 months, the Chief Minister said they balanced welfare and development.

He also revealed that the Polavaram project is nearing completion and will start function before Godavari Pushkaram in 2027.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was also put on track and it earned a Rs 54 crore profit.

He said that the state government came to the rescue of farmers by spending Rs 1,100 crore through market intervention to get a better price for agricultural produce. The government credited Rs 10,000 crore into the bank accounts of farmers within 48 hours of procurement of paddy. It also spent Rs 24,000 crore towards the development of the irrigation sector.

He said distribution of pattadar pass books with government emblem had started. The passbooks have QR codes and they are tamper proof.

Stressing the importance of green energy projects, he said green ammonia project was launched in Kakinada. With the introduction of reforms, the state government is introducing ‘true-down’ charges in power tariff.

He also stated that new roads will be laid by spending Rs 3,000 crore and the state will be made garbage-free by March.

The government will provide drinking water facility to all houses under the Jal Jeevan mission at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore.

He said the Sanjeevani project, under which the universal health scheme was introduced, will become a game changer in the health sector.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan stressed the need for effective performance of officials at the field level and to fill the gaps in delivery of government services.