Amaravati to be ‘permanent capital’, says Speaker in emotional speech

Vijayawada: Marking the commencement of the sixth session of the 16th Legislative Assembly here on Saturday, Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu made an emotional and significant statement, declaring that a historic exercise is set to remove long-standing obstacles to the state’s progress and firmly establish Amaravati as the permanent capital.

Breaking convention, the Speaker noted that presiding officers typically refrain from expressing personal views. However, given the importance of the occasion, he chose to share his thoughts as an ‘average Telugu citizen.’ He described the Assembly as a reflection of the aspirations of over 5.5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh.

Recalling the state’s challenging situation post-bifurcation in 2014, he said the people entrusted the responsibility of rebuilding the state to visionary leader N. Chandrababu Naidu. He highlighted that Amaravati, being geographically central, was chosen as the capital, and farmers made immense sacrifices by pooling their fertile lands for its development. The capital construction, he added, began with great speed and determination.

Emphasising democratic continuity, the Speaker stated that governance should remain consistent despite changes in governments, and progressive initiatives must be carried forward. He, however, criticised the developments post-2019, alleging that policy disruptions severely hampered the state’s growth, setting it back by decades. He expressed anguish over the plight of farmers who contributed land for the capital and later faced hardships. Stressing the need to prevent such setbacks in the future, Ayyanna Patrudu asserted that Amaravati must be permanently established as the capital “in stone.” He informed the House that the Centre has agreed, following efforts by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, to consider amendments to the Reorganisation Act.

The Speaker also expressed disappointment over the absence of opposition members during this crucial discussion, stating that at least some should have attended as a gesture of accountability.

Calling upon all members to recognise the importance of the session, he urged constructive debate to chart a sustainable and prosperous future for the state, expressing hope that this day would remain etched in the history of the Telugu people.