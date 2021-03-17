Amaravati: VIT School of Business signs memorandum of understanding with Digital Scholar

Amaravati: VIT-AP School of Business (VSB), VIT-AP University and Digital Scholar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering after signing the MoU, Vice-Chancellor of VIT –AP University, Dr S V Kota Reddy said that Digital Scholar is a company offering digital marketing education and backed by echoVME, pioneer in digital marketing services and catering to the needs of various sectors, ranging from banks, hotels, products, manufacturing industries, educational institutes.

He said that digital marketing is on the rise surpassing the traditional marketing for the first time ever in 2019. This is because consumers are increasingly present on online channels. Dr S Jeyavelu, Dean of the VIT-AP School of Business said that VIT-AP School of Business addresses this demand through BBA programme with specialisation in digital marketing. "Our focus is on providing hands-on real-life skills to students. They will get certification after completing the courses," he said.

CEO of the EchoVME and founder of the Digital Scholar Sorav Jain said that he was excited to collaborate with VIT-AP and guide the students in the promising field of digital marketing.

Co-founder of the Digital Scholar Rishi Jain stated that VIT-AP has been a pioneer in providing quality education. "BBA in digital marketing will transform each student as digital is the way forward, and students will benefit the most from this collaboration.

Meghana Jain, Director of the EchoVME stated that collaboration of VIT-AP and Digital Scholar is streamlined to impart passion and the required skills in students who want to become digital leaders.

Dr CLV SivaKumar, Registrar, the faculty and staff were present.