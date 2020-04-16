Amaravati: Young or old Covid strikes all

Amaravati: Were you under the impression that Coronavirus afflicts only the senior citizens? Did you think that the younger ones are immune to it being healthy? If your answer is yes to these questions, then go through the statistics provided below. Going by the reports compiled by the AP government so far, it is clear that 4 per cent of the total positive cases recorded are of those below 10 years of age. Again 8.9 per cent of the patients are in the age group 11-20 years.



A whopping 44.8 per cent are those in the most productive age group of 41 years to 50 years. In fact, those who turned positive to the infection above 60 years of age are only 8.9 per cent while 11.6 per cent are those between 51-60 years of age.

These are the percentages we get out of the 473 cases registered till April 14. Again leaving the first bracket of below 10 years of age, the statistics show us that more men are falling prey to it than women (74:26).

This has certainly left the medical and clinical world baffled. One could always say that most of these younger ones constitute the students who had gone abroad and those who attended a particular religious congregation and hence. Could be so, but that is not the point here. Young body does not bestow any immunity to one from Coronavirus. This should be kept in mind while breaking the physical distancing norms.

One possibility is a gene variation in the ACE2 gene. ACE2 is an enzyme that attaches to the outer surface of cells in the lungs, as well as the heart. In an article in Science magazine, Immunologist Dr Philip Murphy of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that "variations in the ACE2 gene that alter the receptor could make it easier or harder for the virus to get into lung cells."

So, it is not how young you are that matters in the fight against Corona.



For now, no matter your age or underlying condition, the advice remains the same.

Stay home, wash your hands and reduce your virus exposure as much as possible.

Even if you do develop mild symptoms, it is probably best to stay home to recover.

But if you develop trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in your chest, sudden confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face, please, it is time to go to the hospital, as the experts advice.