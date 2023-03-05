Ambati Rambabu inspects Polavaram project, says will expedite works in the season

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu said that the next four to five months are crucial for the construction of Polavaram. Ambati Rambabu on Sunday inspected the works of Polavaram project on Sunday and reviewed with the officials.



Speaking to media, Ambati Rambabu said that is a project to provide water facilities to the people for thousands of years and opined that there is no compromise in terms of quality. He said that the project works will be expedited this season.



The Minister once again mentioned that the work is being delayed due to the damage to the diaphragm wall and said that they have to work hard to repair that area. He clarified that he is not making political allegations against Polavaram.

The minister said that it is a human error to damage the diaphragm wall and made clear that the action will be taken only after the completion of the project. Minister Ambati said officials are taking steps and examining on how to repair the damaged diaphragm wall. He clarified that the next four to five months are crucial to complete the work and expressed hope that progress will be seen in the project works this season.