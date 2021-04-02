Ambati Rambabu slams Naidu, says he is feared of losing MPTC, ZPTC elections

Amaravati, April 2: YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu came down heavily on TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for boycotting ZPTC and MPTC polls and advised TDP cadre to look for an alternative as their party is a sinking ship.

Addressing a press conference at party central office here on Friday, the MLA said TDP has taken the stand to boycott parishad polls as Naidu fears that TDP would lose badly again. The 2019 assembly elections, recent Panchayat and Municipal elections have made it clear that people lost faith in TDP and the Party would soon disappear due to the father son duo.

The MLA wondered what Naidu's stand would be for Tirupati bypoll and he may give up fearing the response Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been getting for his governance. He questioned TDP Chief if he has any belief in the parliamentary system and dared to contest in ZPTC and MPTC elections.

The MLA said Naidu along with son Nara Lokesh would bring a situation to TDP where there will not be any candidates to contest in general elections. He flayed Naidu for his tall claims that he would fight at national level even though he couldn't fight in local body elections at any level.

He slammed opposition parties for boycotting all party meeting held by State Election Commissioner demanding fresh polls for ZPTC and MPTC and questioned what were they doing when the previous SEC worked unilaterally.