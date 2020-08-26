Ambedkar Memorial works to begin soon in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The district administration is taking initiative to shift the offices and the Rythu Bazaar located at the Swarajya Maidan to other places in order to start works relating to Dr Ambedkar Memorial Park soon.



It may be noted the state government has decided to build Dr Ambedkar memorial in 20.25 acres land in Swarajya Maidan. For this purpose, it will hand over irrigation department land to social welfare department.

District Collector Md Imtiaz on Wednesday convened a meeting with the officials and asked the latter to start the works for the shifting of government offices and Rythu Bazaar from Swarajya Maidan and hand over land to social welfare department.

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, municipal commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and officials of irrigation and other departments attended the meeting.