Ambedkar Smriti Vanam —crown jewel of vibrant Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, the monumental tribute to social justice and equality, is set to emerge as the pride of Vijayawada’s tourism landscape, said Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department.

Chairing a high-level coordination meeting held at the Collectorate on Friday, Ajay Jain reviewed the progress of ongoing development works at Smriti Vanam along with District Collector D. G. Lakshmisha, Director of Social Welfare B Lavanya Veni, Director of Language and Culture R Mallikarjuna Rao, and officials from Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), APIIC, and other coordinating departments.

He emphasised that Ambedkar Smriti Vanam should occupy a prominent place among the top tourist attractions of Vijayawada and that every visitor to the city must experience the site, which reflects the life, ideals, and legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The Secretary suggested creating greater awareness about the memorial to inspire future generations through the values espoused by the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Drawing parallels to Gujarat’s Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar and other iconic memorials across the country, Jain called on all departments to work in unison to ensure holistic and accelerated development of Smriti Vanam. He underscored the need for optimal utilisation of available resources and integration of modern technology to enhance visitor experience.

The upcoming amenities — including a food court, children’s play area, auditorium, experience center, and museum — must be completed with meticulous planning and adherence to timelines, he said. Jain also directed officials to expedite the tender process and execute all works as per prescribed norms.

Collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha said the district administration is working towards developing Vibrant Vijayawada into a major tourism hub and is committed to ensuring the smooth execution and maintenance of Smriti Vanam projects in coordination with all stakeholders.

RDO K. Chaitanya, VMC Additional Commissioner Dr. D. Chandrasekhar, APIIC Zonal Manager Babji, Deputy Zonal Manager Abdul Rahim, District Social Welfare Officer M. Ramadevi, and representatives from KPC Projects also participated.