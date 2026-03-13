Amilineni visits assault victims, warns of action against YSRCP Leaders

Kalyandurg: Kalyandurg MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu on Thursday warned of strict legal action against those allegedly involved in the assault on a couple from Kadadarakunta village in Kalyandurg mandal of Anantapur district. The MLA visited the Kalyandurg Government Hospital and consoled the injured couple, Yerrapareddy, a fair price shop dealer, and his wife Manjula, who were reportedly attacked following a minor dispute related to a chicken.

Accompanied by local leaders, Amilineni assured the victims of full support and urged them to remain courageous.

Speaking to the media, the MLA alleged that some YSRCP activists were indulging in revenge politics and creating disturbances in the otherwise peaceful Kalyandurg region.

He described the assault on the couple as a serious and unacceptable act, questioning whether such incidents reflected a democratic environment.

Amilineni warned that if attacks on party workers continued, cases would be registered against those responsible and they would be brought to the Kalyandurg police station for legal action.

He also criticized the previous YSRCP government, stating that people had already responded through the ballot by limiting the party to just 11 seats in the Assembly.

The MLA said the issue would be brought to the notice of higher police officials, including the Superintendent of Police and the Director General of Police, to ensure justice for the victims. He assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in the attack.

During the visit, financial assistance was also provided to support the treatment of the injured victims.