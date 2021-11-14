Amit Shah along with vice President Venkaiah Naidu visits Akshara Vidyalaya in Nellore

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Venkatachalam in Nellore district. Amit Shah accompanied by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and visited Akshara Vidyalaya in Saraswati Nagar and later visited the Skill Development Center set up there. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Tirupati on Friday as part of his three-day visit.



Amit Shah will preside over the 29th Southern States Conference today. AP CM YS Jagan and Karnataka CM Baswaraj Bommai are attending the conference in Tirupati. Home Minister Mahmood Ali and CS Somesh Kumar from Telangana will be present. Representatives from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, and Governors of various states are participating.

The Southern States Conference will be held in Tirupati today from 3 pm to 7.30 pm. The Southern Zonal Meeting will discuss 26 key issues such as cooperation between states, conflicts, border issues, internal security, infrastructure development, industries, tourism development, pending issues, economic development, exports and cooperation between the central states. Each state is coming to this meeting with a different agenda.

Police are taking precautionary measures in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Tirupati. As part of this, CPI national secretary Narayana was arrested. He was arrested while walking in Tirupati Bairagipatteda and shifted to PS. Narayana recently announced that he would block Amit Shah's tour. He was arrested by the police as a precautionary measure in this regard.