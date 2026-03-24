AM/NS India unit a turning point in industrial history: CM

Visakhapatnam: The ground-breaking ceremony for the largest greenfield integrated steel plant of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS) marks a major turning point in industrial history, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu observed, while addressing a massive crowd that had gathered for the event at Rajayyapeta in Anakapalli on Monday.

The Chief Minister declared that the Andhra Pradesh government could acquire land for the project within a short timeframe and successfully initiate the establishment of the massive steel plant by adhering to its mantras of ‘ease of doing business and speed of doing business’.

With an investment of Rs.1.35 lakh crore, the greenfield integrated steel plant at Rajayyapeta will be developed in phases. The Chief Minister said that the plant, one of the largest of its kind in the country, will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for 1,00,000 youth of the state. He commended CEO of Arecelor Mittal Aditya Mittal and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for their earnest efforts in grounding the project.

Naidu mentioned that the steel plant will be constructed in two phases and is projected to produce 17.8 million tonnes of steel per annum. He remarked that the ground-breaking ceremony in Anakapalli was not merely for a steel plant, but for an entire ‘Steel City’.

The Chief Minister mentioned that an action plan has been drafted to ensure that the first phase of productionW of the plant commences by 2028. A pipeline is also being laid to facilitate the supply of iron ore to the plant. Alongside the steel plant, a captive port is being constructed at a cost of Rs.11,198 crore, the Chief Minister stated.

Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that Andhra Pradesh offers abundant opportunities across a wide spectrum of sectors, ranging from tourism to data centres, and from food processing to the manufacturing industry. In just 20 months of the “pro-people” government assuming office, the state has attracted investments totalling Rs.20.35 lakh crore, the Chief Minister reiterated.

Naidu declared that north Andhra is poised to be transformed into a hub for rare earth minerals alongside its flourishing tourism sector. He assured the gathering that the government would extend cooperation to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, treating the steel plant project as a priority of the government and ensure its speedy completion.

Mentioning that farmers had sacrificed their lands for the construction of the plant, he urged the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant management to provide them with necessary support. He also expressed gratitude to all the farmers who had given up their land for the establishment of the steel plant. He appreciated the establishment of a Centre of Excellence and skill development initiatives essential for the steel industry, for which MoUs were signed on the occasion.

The Chief Minister stated that top priority would be given to creating employment opportunities for the youth of Payakaraopeta and Nakkapalli, followed by generating similar opportunities to the youth of the district and the state.