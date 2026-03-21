AM/NS India’s massive integrated steel plant to operate in phases

Anakapalli: Addinganother significant layer to the ‘ease of doing business’, the Andhra Pradesh government is taking the establishment of the mega Greenfield Integrated Steel Plant in Anakapalli to the next level through its ‘speed of doing business’ ideology.

With the ground-breaking ceremony scheduled on March 23, serious focus has been laid on rolling out the project that assures to not just transform the industrial landscape of North Andhra but also serves as an effective stage to double up employment opportunities for the people in the region.

Investing Rs 70,000 crore in the first phase, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) gears up to focus towards its proposed greenfield steel plant at Rajayyapeta of Anakapalli district.

Ironing out all the setbacks pertaining to land acquisitions and paving way for environmental and other related clearances, the State government fast-tracked the project by allotting 2,200 acres to it in a record time soon after it came to power.

With a capacity of 8.2 million tonnes per annum in the first phase, the initial operation is expected to commence in two years maximum.

According to official sources, the project is expected to create about one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities. Incorporating advanced energy-efficient and low emission technologies, the plant will be developed in multiple phases. Also, plans are on to expand its capacity to 24 million tonnes per annum in future.

In the meantime, district officials and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha took stock of the arrangements made at Rajayyapeta for the ground-breaking ceremony of the mega project scheduled to be held on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandhrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan. Known as the second biggest jaggery market in the country so far, Anakapalli is poised to become even popular for its ensuing largest greenfield steel plant in India in future.