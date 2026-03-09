An Agri-AI device to ease life of farmers

Visakhapatnam: In a bid to minimise the burden of farmers and make their life far easier, an innovative agricultural technology solution ‘Agri-AI Device: Adaptive IoT–AI Pest Control System’ with LLM has been introduced at the farming fields of Pinagadi Village, Pendurthi mandal.

Initiated by Dr BR Ambedkar Chair, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, with the support of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Agri-AI device has been created to provide a smart agricultural land analysis and automated pest identification services. “The AI-powered device offers precise and early detection of infestations, significant cost savings and minimises use of pesticides,” explains M James Stephen, national chair professor of Dr BR Ambedkar Chair, Andhra University during a live demonstration at the field carried out in the presence of village leaders, farmers, professors and academicians.

The field visit was carried out to showcase real-time capabilities of the AI-powered systems. In addition to scanning crop fields, the new system detects pest incidence using AI-powered vision models and instantly sends detailed analysis reports along with field images directly to the farmers’ mobile phones through alerts and images.

Powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence, IoT sensing, weather intelligence, and LLM-enabled advisory support, the device not only identifies pests but also delivers scientifically-validated control recommendations and suitable pesticide guidance, enabling timely and precise intervention in the field, explains Prof. James Stephen to The Hans India during the field visit to Pendurthi mandal.

The device provides scientifically validated pest control measures and recommends appropriate pesticide usage. Importantly, the information is delivered to farmers in their vernacular language (Telugu), ensuring accessibility and ease of understanding.

The device was inaugurated by Director, Dr Ambedkar Foundation (DAF), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Government of India Manoj Tiwari. Appreciating the significant progress made by the Chair, Manoj Tiwari expressed satisfaction with its impactful initiatives carried out in line with its key thrust areas. He said that the Chair has been actively contributing to national priorities such as Digital India, Human Advancement, and Interdisciplinary Research, while also promoting the ideals and vision of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Inspired by the visionary ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar, he says, the innovation aims to strengthen economic empowerment of farmers, particularly smallholder farmers, while campaigning sustainable and technology-driven agricultural practices. The development of the indigenous Agri-AI smart solution, coinciding with the centenary celebrations of the Andhra University, has been widely appreciated by academicians and farming community.

Led by Prof James Stephen, the system is being recognised as a major milestone in extending advanced technological support to grassroots farming communities. The device is expected to help farmers reduce crop losses, optimise pesticide usage, improve productivity and enhance sustainable farm management.

A farmers training workshop organised to educate farmers on the optimal utilisation of the AgriAl device and promoting technology-driven agricultural practices. This innovation marks a significant milestone in providing technology-enabled support to farmers, particularly smallholder farmers, enabling them to effectively protect their crops from pests, improveproductivity, and adopt sustainable agricultural practices.