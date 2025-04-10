Anakapalli girl bags award in ‘Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament’

Anakapalli: It is imperative to do an extensive groundwork before voicing one’s viewpoint as it aids in standing out in the youth parliament competition, emphasises Vankala Lasya Priya.

And while passing through each round of the ‘Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament’, Lasya Priya not only made her presence felt in the contest but also bagged the top award for the ‘Best Reply’ category from Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse.

Despite stiff competition, she did an outstanding job in the event representing Andhra Pradesh. “There were winners in other categories such as the best opening speaker award, best question, best speaker from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. But I received the top award for providing a well-structured and convincing response. Can you believe, we just got to know about the topic half a day before? And that was indeed challenging,” shares Lasya Priya with The Hans India. But then, her ability to respond spontaneously putting her ideas across with confidence aided in securing the national award. “Although I’m good at expressing my viewpoint, I found the competition quite healthy as I could come across some kind people and also learnt insights into the parliamentary proceedings in broader terms,” says Lasya Priya, who is pursuing her fourth year integrated MA Political Science in University of Hyderabad.

A native of Anakapalli district, Lasya Priya has always been drawn towards social sciences. Thanks to her social teacher Nageswara Rao who sparked interest in the subject when she was studying Class X at Narayana School in Narsipatnam.

Terming the award as a special recognition for the efforts she invested into, Lasya Priya recalls that the participants got a rare opportunity to witness live legislative proceedings of Parliament visiting the gallery during their trip to New Delhi. “It’s an enriching experience to witness debates in real time,” she exclaims.

According to Nehru Yuva Kendra youth officer G. Maheswara Rao, three participants, including Jyotsna, Lasya and Sivani, from Visakhapatnam nodal area got selected for the national youth parliament. Of them, Lasya Priya bagged the award in the ‘best reply’ category.

Expressing gratitude to her parents T Hari Kumari, who is working as government primary school teacher at Vissannapeta, and V Raja Rambabu, an art and theatre teacher at the Da Vinci International School at Thimmarajupeta, for their unconditional support in achieving her goals, Lasya Priya informs that she aspires to enter the Indian Foreign Service after clearing the civil services examination.