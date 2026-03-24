Anam assures farmers of compensation for crop loss

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has assured the farmers that the government will surely pay compensation to the farmers for the crop loss, soon after receiving enumeration report from the administration.

Along with officials of agriculture, horticulture and revenue departments, the Minister on Monday inspected paddy, cotton and chilli crops in Chilakalamarri, Mangupalli and Kamireddypadu villages of Ananthasagaram mandal damaged due to the recent hailstorm.

Later, Anam held a meeting with the officials at Ananthasagaram mandal parishad office over the losses incurred in 21 villages of Ananthasagaram, Marripadu, Kaluvai, Rapur, Seetharamapuram and Lingasamudram mandals in both Atmakur and Udayagiri constituencies.

Officials detailed the Minister that as many as 1,479 farmers were incurred losses in paddy and horticulture crops in 1,289 hectors in these two constituencies, with 1,054 hectors only in Ananthasagaram mandal of Atmakur constituency.

-Ramanarayana Reddy said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has already discussed about crop losses across the State with Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu and enumeration is under progress. He directed the officials to start enumeration immediately and submit detailed report to the Collector.

Atmakur mandal agriculture officer Narsiji Rao, horticulture officer Subbareddy, RDO Pavani, Tahsildar Padmaja and others were present.