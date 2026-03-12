Anam pays courtesy visit to Sringeri seer at Srikalahasti

Tirupati: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy visited the Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple in Srikalahasti to meet Sringeri Peetadhipathi Jagadguru Vidhushekhara Bharathi Mahaswamiji, who had arrived at the temple town on Wednesday.

The minister met the seer following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on behalf of the state government and received his blessings.

The minister prayed that the blessings of the Sringeri guru should always remain with the people of the State and wished for peace and prosperity for all. The Seer will take part in various programmes in the next couple of days in Tirupati.

Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, Devasthanam Chairman Kotte Sai Prasad, Temple Executive Officer BK Venkatesulu, RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, temple trust board members, along with local public representatives and officials, participated in the programme.