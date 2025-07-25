Anam Ramanarayana Reddy visits Simhachalam Temple, Highlights Government Initiatives

Live
Andhra Pradesh State Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy paid a visit to Simhachalam Appanna Swamy temple, where he was warmly welcomed by Temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinadha Rao and the priests, who received him with a traditional Poornakumbham ceremony.
During his visit, the minister performed special pujas in the inner sanctum of the temple. Speaking to the media afterwards, he emphasised the government's commitment to enhancing the standards of temples across the state. He revealed that the process of appointing governing bodies for the temples has commenced and announced a substantial budget of ₹500 crore allocated for the reconstruction of temples.
Minister Reddy also assured that significant attention is being directed towards improving the security of temple premises. He expressed his satisfaction regarding the recent Giripradakshina Mahotsavam, noting that the celebrations in the Simhachalam Kshetra were exceptionally grand.